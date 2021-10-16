Eagles run away with things with dominant second-half performance against depleted Coventry
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Flexsteel Industries, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on Monday, October 25
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Trump Supporters at Iowa Rally See 'Civil War Coming,' Say He Will 'Save the World'
Locally-owned businesses fill up empty spaces at Kennedy Mall in Dubuque
Dubuque School Board resumes discussion on mask mandate in local schools
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Cascade students learn 'life lessons' each week
Holy Family Catholic Schools receives grant to expand childcare options in Dubuque
'A family of three, not four': Stevens family remembers their son as verdict is given
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
No. 5 Waverly-Shell Rock closes in on 4A district title
Deere strike adds to Iowa farmers' worries about getting parts, equipment now and next year
U.S. Sen Chuck Grassley says he didn't know about Deere strike, isn't familiar with the issues
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
John Deere union workers in Dubuque go on strike as negotiators fail to reach agreement on new contract
WATCH NOW: John Reeler, Mason City barber
'A family of three, not four': Stevens family remembers their son as verdict is given
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Eagles run away with things with dominant second-half performance against depleted Coventry
Eric Rueb, The Providence Journal - Providence Journal
10/16/21
Join the Community
shares
Barrington goes 3-for-3 on touchdown drives in the second half, put itself in position to earn top seed in Division II-A with win over Coventry.
Read Full Story on providencejournal.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Band of the Week: North Providence High School
Coventry man arrested after crashing head on into police cruiser
Brian Goldner, Hasbro Executive With Hollywood Vision, Dies at 58
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL