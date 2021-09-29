Eide Bailly names next managing partner and CEO
Eide Bailly names next managing partner and CEO
Danielle Lee - Accounting Today
9/29/21
Join the Community
shares
Jeremy Hauk will assume the role May 1, 2022, succeeding Dave Stende, who will retire after nearly 40 years at the firm and nine years at the helm.
Read Full Story on accountingtoday.com
