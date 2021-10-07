Eight Bells: Roy Gunsolus
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Eight Bells: Roy Gunsolus
Editor - Scuttlebutt Sailing News
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
Dr. Roy Mathew Gunsolus III died on September 14, 2021, after a heroic fight with Parkinson’s at the age of 76 in Edmonds, WA. Roy was born in
Read Full Story on sailingscuttlebutt.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
TopBuild (BLD) Acquires CBP, Boosts Presence in California
Small crack in pipeline may have delayed Southern California oil spill detection
Oakland's Joaquin Miller Park is undergoing much-needed renovations
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL