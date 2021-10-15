Election Profile: Raya Arbiol For NJ 12 General Assembly
Election Profile: Raya Arbiol For NJ 12 General Assembly
Catarina Moura - Patch
10/15/21
Raya Arbiol is running on the Democratic ticket for General Assembly representing NJ 12. Learn more about the candidate's platform here.
Read Full Story on patch.com
