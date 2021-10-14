ElectraMeccanica begins customer deliveries of its SOLO EV
ElectraMeccanica begins customer deliveries of its SOLO EV
Scooter Doll - Electrek
10/14/21
EV manufacturer ElectraMeccanica has officially commenced customer deliveries of its flagship SOLO EV after years of prototyping.
Read Full Story on electrek.co
