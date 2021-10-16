Elorza calls for end to gun violence as Providence records most homicides since 2009
Elorza calls for end to gun violence as Providence records most homicides since 2009
Sarah Doiron - WPRI 12
10/16/21
Providence has seen a significant uptick in violence over the past year, and Mayor Jorge Elorza tells 12 News he’s committed to putting an end to it.
Read Full Story on wpri.com
