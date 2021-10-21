Employers try to woo workers at Rutland job fair
Employers try to woo workers at Rutland job fair
Olivia Lyons - WCAX3
10/21/21
Vermont labor officials are making a push to connect employers with job seekers in the southwestern part of the state, holding job fairs in Bennington and Rutland this week.
Read Full Story on wcax.com
