Esports breaking stereotypes as more Arizona high schools sponsor teams, students capitalize on trend
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Sherri Saum Kids
New Mexico toddler’s ‘business in the front, party in the back’ style competes in USA Mullet Championship
Disturbing details emerge from UFC star Jon Jones’ latest arrest
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Mike Jordan remains in quarantine as New Mexico State volleyball returns to WAC play
Watch New Mexico vs. Air Force: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Sports Desk: Damian Gallegos having a football season to remember
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Mike Jordan remains in quarantine as New Mexico State volleyball returns to WAC play
Lobos get another stiff test in trip to San Diego State
NMSU study finds ‘staggering’ increase in New Mexico teacher job vacancies
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Mike Jordan remains in quarantine as New Mexico State volleyball returns to WAC play
NMSP: Officer Involved Shooting Northeast Of Roswell
Officer-involved shooting with Roswell Police under investigation
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
NMSU’s Chihuahuan Desert Rangeland Research Center field day to take place in person, online
New Mexico State will look to slow down top NFL prospect, Nevada QB Carson Strong
Moore excited to be in UNM Ring of Honor
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Esports breaking stereotypes as more Arizona high schools sponsor teams, students capitalize on trend
Jeremiah Sosa - The Arizona Republic on MSN.com
10/6/21
Join the Community
shares
After the AIA made esports an official activity in 2019, it has grown in high schools, and some students have capitalized with scholarships
Read Full Story on azcentral.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Dia de los Muertos Festival to take place at Mesa Arts Center later this month
Arizona police release videos, files in Charles Vallow case
Monitoring rainwater quality in Arizona
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL