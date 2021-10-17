Facebook may identify trolls in defamation cases
Facebook may identify trolls in defamation cases
Miranda Ward - The Australian Financial Review
10/17/21
Facebook could reveal the identity of people who post defamatory material on its platform if asked by someone suing for defamation or by a court.
