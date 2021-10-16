Fairmont Senior edges Robert C. Byrd 21-20 for much-needed victory
Fairmont Senior edges Robert C. Byrd 21-20 for much-needed victory
Greg Carey - West Virginia MetroNews
10/16/21
The Polar Bears benefited from a missed point-after kick and a late offsides penalty on the Eagles to prevail.
Read Full Story on wvmetronews.com
