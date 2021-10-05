Fake farms in SWFL received thousands of dollars in PPP loans
Fake farms in SWFL received thousands of dollars in PPP loans
Evan Dean - NBC2
10/5/21
A wheat farm in Lehigh Acres received a loan of more than $20,000, but there’s no farm at the listed address. It’s a one-story home out in the country.
Read Full Story on nbc-2.com
