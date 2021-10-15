Family continues to seek answers years after man found dead in South Fulton Park
Family continues to seek answers years after man found dead in South Fulton Park
Brian Hill - FOX 5 Atlanta
10/15/21
Tonia Martin Roberts wants justice and answers for her son. Herman Roberts was found dead inside South Fulton's Creel Park in 2017.
Read Full Story on fox5atlanta.com
