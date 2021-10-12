Family of Warren man who died after incident involving bat demands justice
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Jay Greeson: 5-at-10: Flop 4 picks, both sides of the journalism conversation, Rushmore of Sid
'Dopesick,' an opioid crisis story that needed 'to be told'
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment largest in decades as inflation jumps
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Hurricane Michael damage wins 2021 DesignSafe Dataset Award
The Athletic says Auburn is one of the hardest jobs in college football
Heating bills set to soar as inflation hits energy prices
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
2022 NFL Draft: Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects at midseason
Jay Greeson: 5-at-10: Flop 4 picks, both sides of the journalism conversation, Rushmore of Sid
College football TV schedule: Week 7 games, TV info
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Top 7 Coaches on the Hot Seat After Week 6 of College Football
Fallen Auburn police officer’s legacy lives on in the community
Georgia's no-name receivers suddenly making a name for themselves
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Family of Warren man who died after incident involving bat demands justice
Shiina LoSciuto - WPRI 12
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
It’s been one month since Raymond was severely beaten with an aluminum bat in Warren. He succumbed to his injuries two weeks after the attack.
Read Full Story on wpri.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
New to RI: One sweet assignment — learning to make Nana's rugelach
Calderone's 8 saves helps Lincoln edge Mt. Pleasant in boys soccer; High school roundup and Friday schedule
How would you spend RI's $1.1 billion windfall? McKee's challengers answer
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL