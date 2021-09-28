Family to celebrate life of Nebraska Marine killed during WWII
Family to celebrate life of Nebraska Marine killed during WWII
Andrew Kiser - Omaha.com
9/28/21
The family of Pfc. John Paul “Jack” Langan, who was killed in the Pacific during WWII, will host a celebration of life at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus Wednesday morning.
Read Full Story on columbustelegram.com
