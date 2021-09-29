Fast-Casual Concept, Sankranti, Opens this Fall with More to Come
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's the Season 16, Episode 1 Recap
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minutes
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Cool Off This Summer With Wawa's Strawberry Lemonade Beer
Pittsburgh-Area Pub Chain Opening in Historic Savage Mill This Summer
General Mills Releases 'Buddy the Elf' Cereal
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Did You Know That The Washington Monument Has a 'Mini-Me'?
Big Ben for MVP? Steelers star QB making a compelling case
Run One of These 3 Holiday-Themed Virtual Races—Starting With Halloween!
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Welcome, Charlie! Starkist Relocating Headquarters to Northern Virginia Next Year
Pittsburgh-Area Pub Chain Opening in Historic Savage Mill This Summer
Big Ben for MVP? Steelers star QB making a compelling case
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Run One of These 3 Holiday-Themed Virtual Races—Starting With Halloween!
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Fast-Casual Concept, Sankranti, Opens this Fall with More to Come
Eve Payne - What Now Atlanta
9/29/21
Join the Community
shares
Srinivasa Nimmagadda isn’t new to restaurant world. With the opening of a fine-dining restaurant in Johns Creek, also called Sankranti,
Read Full Story on whatnowatlanta.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
PETA offering $5K reward in Georgia turtle 'kidnapping'
Fayette business, community titan remembered
A jab or a job? For these health care workers, the answer is life-changing
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL