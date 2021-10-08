FEMA closes in-person recovery center in Lake Charles
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Tyson Foods hits 91 percent vaccination rate two months after mandate announced
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Back on top: City High wins MVC boys cross country title
WATCH NOW: Lt. governor, mayor lead walk through Waterloo promoting Healthiest State
Tour busses are back in Vermont
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Back on top: City High wins MVC boys cross country title
Waterloo man pleads to reduced charge in 2013 shooting
Bonnie L. Close – Independence
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Tour busses are back in Vermont
UNI teachers' union throws support behind professor disciplined for mask requirement
Warming Trends: Cruise Ship Impacts, a Buoy Inside the Hurricane’s Eye and Anticipating Climate Tipping Points
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
FEMA closes in-person recovery center in Lake Charles
Andrea Robinson - KPLC
10/8/21
Join the Community
shares
The FEMA Recovery Service Center in the Lake Charles Civic Center closed permanently at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7.
Read Full Story on kplctv.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Louisiana high school student allegedly inspired by TikTok challenge punches teacher in classroom
Southeastern Louisiana at Nicholls football: Scouting report and prediction
Louisiana Central's mission to promote, help businesses and grow Central Louisiana
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL