Fire retardant could be 'game-changer' in fighting devastating wildfires across West
Fire retardant could be 'game-changer' in fighting devastating wildfires across West
Keith Ridler - Redding Record Searchlight
10/7/21
A long-lasting “one-and-done” fire retardant can fight increasingly destructive wildfires by stopping them before they ever start.
