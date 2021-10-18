First Alert Forecast: Sunny and Mild to Start the Week
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Arizona State vs. Utah Football Prediction and Preview
Lakers rookie Austin Reaves thrust into duty as injuries mount
Miles into a Utah ultramarathon, 'near whiteout' conditions forced a rescue of more than 80 runners
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
A day in the life of an Olympic hopeful
SEC football Misery Index: Neither media nor Tennessee fans know the backlash to trash throwing
Wilner Hotline: Sunday Reactions to Saturday Games
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Inside the crowded, and awkward, race for Sandy mayor
Xenter, Inc. Appoints Tony Collins, Former Zimmer Biomet Group CFO, as Chief Financial Officer
Utes are Rising: As South division leader, QB play lifting Utah to new heights
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
‘NIOT will take up restoration of coast on northern side of U.T.’
Inside the crowded, and awkward, race for Sandy mayor
DC suspends most of its Metro trains over safety issue
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
UTEP Men’s cross country place second, Women’s place tenth at Texas A&M invitational
Court denies effort by state, county officials to weigh in on prairie dog lawsuit
High school football power rankings: With playoff matchups set, who has what it takes to win it all?
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
First Alert Forecast: Sunny and Mild to Start the Week
Matt Yarosewick - WNDU
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
Lots of sunshine with highs back into the 70s. Rain chances come back by the second half of the week. The details on your First Alert Forecast are here on a Monday morning!
Read Full Story on wndu.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
'It has been an honor': Regional superintendent of schools retiring effective Sept. 30
First ETF linked to Bitcoin is set to make its debut
The Red Sox are obsessed with the inferior version of Robyn's classic 'Dancing on My Own'
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL