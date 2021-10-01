First day of October brings autumn sunshine to Utah
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
'Return to Live' Concert Series: $20 Tickets Are Available Now!
'Fast & Furious' Highway Sign in Virginia Captures the Attention of Ludacris
Summer Nights Concerts Are Back at Busch Gardens
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Cool Off This Summer With Wawa's Strawberry Lemonade Beer
Flying Dog Launches Summer Beer Flavored By Dolle's Saltwater Taffy
Recipe: Summer Seafood Boil
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Weekend Prep Sports Schedule For Fredericksburg Area
Unprecedented virtual reality space experience blasts into Houston
Virginia’s decades-old barrier crime laws are facing a federal court challenge
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Spotsylvania board sticks with Patriot Highway as new name for U.S. 1
Unprecedented virtual reality space experience blasts into Houston
Spanberger presses USPS to fix delays in Spotsylvania, Fredericksburg
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (August 6–8)
5 Spots to Pick Virginia Peaches This Summer
10 Things You Have to Do in the DMV This Weekend (July 30–August 1)
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
First day of October brings autumn sunshine to Utah
Alana Brophy - abc4.com
10/1/21
Join the Community
shares
Happy Friday! We are closing out the work week with plenty of Autumn sunshine statewide. Our gradual warming trend continues with daytime highs climbing a few more
Read Full Story on abc4.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
7 Ways to Celebrate Pumpkins on National Pumpkin Day, October 26
Winning close games paying dividends for Utah State football
Bomb cyclone passing through Utah, bringing a month's worth of rain in a single day
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL