FIRST FREEZE OF FALL! Temperatures will drop below 32° tonight across Mid-Columbia, Yakima Valley
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
FIRST FREEZE OF FALL! Temperatures will drop below 32° tonight across Mid-Columbia, Yakima Valley
Briana Bermensolo - KAPP
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
The Freeze Warning will go into effect 3am and continue until 9am on Tuesday morning. First hard freeze potential of fall happens overnight.
Read Full Story on yaktrinews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Tag Archives: Black and Jews Building Beloved Community
Multifaith Coalition Will Kick Off Conversation on Criminal Justice Reform With Documentary Screening
Normal schedule resumes for most Washington State Ferry routes after weekend of cancelations
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL