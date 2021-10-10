Florida history: How the state's Treasure Coast got its name
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
New 'Bachelorette,' New Drama: Here's the Season 16, Episode 1 Recap
Bad Bunny's New Crocs Sell Out in Minutes
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
General Mills Releases 'Buddy the Elf' Cereal
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
City provides update on 37 park improvement projects
Run One of These 3 Holiday-Themed Virtual Races—Starting With Halloween!
Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
City provides update on 37 park improvement projects
Twitter Reacts to 'Mike Pence's Fly'
H&M Clothing Chain Announces Closure of 250 Stores
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Run One of These 3 Holiday-Themed Virtual Races—Starting With Halloween!
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Florida history: How the state's Treasure Coast got its name
Eliot Kleinberg - Palm Beach Post
10/10/21
Join the Community
shares
Today: the Treasure Coast, the collective name for Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties. The story behind the name goes back more than 300 years, to July 31, 1715. Here’s
Read Full Story on palmbeachpost.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
The Good, Bad and Ugly: Why Florida's shutout of Vandy was a deceptive win
Florida Gators in the NFL, Week 4: Receivers lead the way as defenders take a beating
Southwest Airlines Cancels 1,800+ Weekend Flights
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL