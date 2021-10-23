Florida man accused of setting statue of Jesus, home on fire
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
BWW Review: TOOTSIE National Tour at Durham Performing Arts Center
Time capsule: Cary seeks donations to be buried in Downtown Park
‘This might be my last show’: Bow Wow airs frustrations with Millennium Tour
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
You Season 3: 10 Shocking Moments I'm Still Not Over
Takeaways from Pack9's fall scrimmage win over Duke
How to Watch Louisville at North Carolina in Women's College Field Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
The heart of the spirit: End of Days Distillery sells Wilmington's first legal bourbon
Artwork for the 75th NC Azalea Festival unveiled
Hundreds gather in downtown Wilmington to watch Ironman 70.3 triathletes cross the finish line
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Artwork for the 75th NC Azalea Festival unveiled
Hundreds gather in downtown Wilmington to watch Ironman 70.3 triathletes cross the finish line
Community leaders, law enforcement share condolences after Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin dies
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Hundreds gather in downtown Wilmington to watch Ironman 70.3 triathletes cross the finish line
Two killed in alleged home invasion in Fayetteville
Durham community gathers Saturday for the 29th Annual Vigil Against Violence
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Florida man accused of setting statue of Jesus, home on fire
WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff - WBTW
10/23/21
Join the Community
shares
Deputies in Citrus County took a Beverly Hills, Florida, man into custody who they say set church property on fire Friday morning. Deputies were initially called to
Read Full Story on wfla.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Connecticut man found guilty of sex trafficking during Super Bowl LIV in Miami
Venice suffers its first loss of the season to Cardinal Gibbons
Indiana Cornerbacks Coach Brandon Shelby Appreciates Noah Pierre's Patience, Perseverance
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL