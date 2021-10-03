Florida State's Black Student Union holds "Black Out" after recent racially-charged events
Florida State's Black Student Union holds "Black Out" after recent racially-charged events
Micah Cho - WTXL ABC 27
10/3/21
Some Florida State university students used today's football game to make a statement. The Black Student Union held a black out march to the game.
Read Full Story on wtxl.com
