Florida State's top 2022 football prospect Travis Hunter injured in high school game
Andre C. Fernandez - Tallahassee Democrat on MSN.com
10/2/21
Travis Hunter, the top commit in FSU's 2022 class, injured his ankle in his high school game Friday night in Georgia per the Gwinnett Daily Post.
