Florida wildlife officials seek millions from lawmakers as state grapples with manatee deaths
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Discovery Behavioral Health Opens New Center in Enumclaw, WA for Eating Disorder Treatment in Preteens and Adolescents
Carpenters union strikes a deal, and members are set to vote
These 5 Seattle-area neighborhoods changed the most this past decade. Here’s how
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Advisor Group Successfully Recruits Seven Financial Advisors with Assets Totaling $412 Million Across Mountain West, Western States
Data from Federal Scientists Raise Questions About J.&J. Booster Shots
Reward for information in murder of Seattle prosecutor climbs to $2.5 million decades after death
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Prep report: Finals set for RVC volleyball tournament
Data from Federal Scientists Raise Questions About J.&J. Booster Shots
Bellevue-Area Unemployment Rate Improves: Latest Data
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Discovery Behavioral Health Opens New Center in Enumclaw, WA for Eating Disorder Treatment in Preteens and Adolescents
Summer internships give Ducks a head start on the job market
Running strong on the cross country scene
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Florida wildlife officials seek millions from lawmakers as state grapples with manatee deaths
Jim Turner - The Daytona Beach News-Journal
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
State wildlife officials are seeking nearly $7 million from lawmakers as they address a record year of manatee deaths in Florida’s degraded waters.
Read Full Story on news-journalonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
What's the hold up on Florida medical marijuana licenses? | Editorial
Florida's fight over fines for school mask rules continues
Time to confront Florida prison problems
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL