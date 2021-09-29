Florida's minimum wage increases to $10 per hour Thursday
Jake Stofan - News4Jax
9/29/21
At 12 a.m. Thursday, the minimum wage in Florida will jump from $8.65 an hour to $10 an hour and tipped workers will see hourly wages rise from $5.63 to $6.98.
Read Full Story on news4jax.com
