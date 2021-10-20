Football rankings: Marlboro sits atop, Arlington and Spackenkill climb up
Football rankings: Marlboro sits atop, Arlington and Spackenkill climb up
Stephen Haynes, Poughkeepsie Journal - Poughkeepsie Journal
10/20/21
As the regular season winds down in Sections 1 and 9, the football ranking sees its biggest shakeup thus far, thanks to Spackenkill's upset of Pawling.
Read Full Story on poughkeepsiejournal.com
