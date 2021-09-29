Former homeless Navy vet receives gift of music with new record player, Frank Sinatra albums from 7News viewer, BSO
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
5 Biggest Malls in the US
Bloomington Police ask for public’s help to solve Read’s Sporting Goods burglary
Moderna vaccine begins rollout in US on Saturday
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Former homeless Navy vet receives gift of music with new record player, Frank Sinatra albums from 7News viewer, BSO
By Brandon Beyer - 7News Miami
9/29/21
Join the Community
shares
A South Florida vet that used to be homeless got another special delivery.He’s received a number of generous donations
Read Full Story on wsvn.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
The 15 biggest concert tours coming to Florida in October, November and December 2021
Care Resource Launches "The SPOT" Mobile Medical Clinic with Syringe Services Program to Address Opioid Crisis and HIV Epidemic in Broward County
American Queen Steamboat Announces Rebrand with Victory Cruise Line
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL