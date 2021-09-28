Former Idaho lawmaker's arrest brings mixed feelings to victim
Former Idaho lawmaker's arrest brings mixed feelings to victim
Katija Stjepovic (KTVB) - KTVB
9/28/21
The victim, 19-year-old Jane Doe, says Boise Police and the prosecutor's office failed to notify her that they arrested von Ehlinger over the weekend.
Read Full Story on ktvb.com
