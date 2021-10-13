Former Mississippi Braves playing huge role for Atlanta, but it begins with Brian Snitker, AKA 'Snit'
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Man with ties to extremist group sentenced on weapons charge
West Virginia vs. Baylor live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch college football
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Neal Brown reviews WVU’s 2-4 start, outlines areas of improvement needed in bye week
Sunday Morning Thoughts: The Waco Wake Up Call
West Virginia Alzheimer’s Association hosts North Central Walk to End Alzheimer’s
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Legal Industry News October 2021: Law Firm Hiring, Legal Innovation & Pro Bono
Timothy Kerns
Fairmont State’s Folklife Center to host ballad-singing demo
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
James Downs
Legal Industry News October 2021: Law Firm Hiring, Legal Innovation & Pro Bono
Brown on WVU’s offensive line: “What we’re playing is what we’ve got”
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Restaurant Road Trip: Southern Belle Nutrition
Speakers urge changes for how redistricting maps handle specific communities
Public Service Commission rules in favor of cost recovery surcharge for power plants
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Former Mississippi Braves playing huge role for Atlanta, but it begins with Brian Snitker, AKA 'Snit'
Rick Cleveland - Mississippi Today
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
So many former Mississippi Braves have been heroic for these Atlanta Braves. The glue to it all is manager Brian "Snit" Snitker.
Read Full Story on mississippitoday.org
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Gulfport-Area Unemployment Rate Improves: Latest Data
Gulfport Harbor Lights preparation underway after year off due to Hurricane Zeta damages
'So many black women have never used a tampon before,' | Vicksburg sisters talk period stigma Mississippi
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL