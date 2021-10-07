Former Nebraska Airboaters Association treasurer facing theft charges
Former Nebraska Airboaters Association treasurer facing theft charges
Hannah Schrodt - Columbus Telegram
10/7/21
The former treasurer of the Nebraska Airboaters Association is facing charges after allegedly taking money from the organization.
Read Full Story on columbustelegram.com
