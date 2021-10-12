Fort Wayne mother charged in children's fentanyl overdose, death of 1
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Rumsey Gauge a drought casualty?
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Rumsey Gauge a drought casualty?
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Fort Wayne mother charged in children's fentanyl overdose, death of 1
Corinne Moore - Wane
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
A mother has been formally charged after one of her children died and another overdosed after getting into her pills which contained Fentanyl.
Read Full Story on wane.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
A 10-Step Guide to Carving a Pumpkin
COVID-19 vaccination pace in Indiana falls to lowest level
County DUI deaths break record in 2021
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL