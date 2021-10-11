Fort Wayne Philharmonic getting back in rhythm with return of Fall season
Fort Wayne Philharmonic getting back in rhythm with return of Fall season
Josh Ayen - Wane
10/11/21
shares
Members of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic reflect on the last two years as the group gets to perform in the Embassy Theatre for the first time since the pandemic started.
Read Full Story on wane.com
