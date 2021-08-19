Fort Worth A Finalist For $5B Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Plant
Fort Worth A Finalist For $5B Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Plant
Jason Allen - CBS Local on MSN.com
8/19/21
The Fort Worth City Council approved a $440 million incentive package in an all-out push to convince electric vehicle company Rivian to choose the city for its new.
