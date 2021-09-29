Fort Worth ISD Offering $500 Incentive For Teachers, Staff Who Get COVID-19 Vaccine
Fort Worth ISD Offering $500 Incentive For Teachers, Staff Who Get COVID-19 Vaccine
Caroline Vandergriff - CBS Dallas on MSN.com
9/29/21
The FWISD school board voted to approve the one-time stipend for teachers and staff who can show proof of full vaccination by November 15.
