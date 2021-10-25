Frances "Fran" Therese Peterson
Frances "Fran" Therese Peterson
Zack East - WSJM
10/25/21
Frances “Fran” Therese Peterson, 93, of Benton Harbor, MI, passed away at Woodland Terrace in Bridgman, MI, on Friday, October 22, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Funeral Home,
Read Full Story on wsjm.com
