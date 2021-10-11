Franklin County sculpture park showcases local artist's life work
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
REPORT: Delarrin Turner-Yell unavailable for game vs. Kansas State
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be delivered this year
First look: Iowa State at Kansas State odds and lines
Texas vs. Oklahoma football officials, referee, umpires
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be delivered this year
Albino wallaby born at Kansas zoo in rare surprise
Kansas Gas Service receiving pushback in Manhattan over tree removal plans
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be delivered this year
First look: Iowa State at Kansas State odds and lines
Commemorating 200 Years of the Santa Fe Trail - Part 10 (First Trails / First Americans)
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
First look: Iowa State at Kansas State odds and lines
Kansas Gas Service receiving pushback in Manhattan over tree removal plans
WVU Concludes Road Stand at Kansas
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Franklin County sculpture park showcases local artist's life work
Shaun Robinson - VTDigger
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
More than 60 of David Stromeyer’s pieces dot the roughly 40-acre Cold Hollow Sculpture Park, which he owns with his wife, Sarah, in Enosburg Falls.
Read Full Story on vtdigger.org
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Do You Really Need to Rake Up Those Leaves?
Hallmark's Christmas Movie Schedule Released
What Is a Life-Saving Divorce?
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL