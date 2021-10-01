Fremont County Public Health now scheduling COVID booster shots
Fremont County Public Health now scheduling COVID booster shots
County 10 - County 10
10/1/21
Fremont County Public Health announced today, October 1st, they will be giving booster shots (3rd doses) as per the CDC’s recommendations on Mondays and Wednesdays in Lander
Read Full Story on county10.com
