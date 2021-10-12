FRIDAY LIGHTS: Bruins put together thunderous third quarter but fall to Roughers, 49-14
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
NCCE honors Fremont Executive Director
Megan Skiles named new executive director At GFDC
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Trump rally goers in Iowa eager for a 2024 run
Agricultural briefs in other places
Patterson: Fremont volleyball is climbing Mount Everest — and state would be the summit
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Jimmies get first win of the season vs. Midland
Trump rally goers in Iowa eager for a 2024 run
Agricultural briefs in other places
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Trump rally goers in Iowa eager for a 2024 run
Entertainment calendar for Oct. 15-21
Elmwood-Murdock flies past Freeman in tournament
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
FRIDAY LIGHTS: Bruins put together thunderous third quarter but fall to Roughers, 49-14
Mike Tupa, Examiner Enterprise - Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
Football: Bartlesville Bruins break 13-quarter scoreless streak but get too far behind to Muskogee in 49-14 Homcoming loss Friday at Custer Stadium
Read Full Story on examiner-enterprise.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Can Oklahoma State contain Texas running back Bijan Robinson, quarterback Casey Thompson?
48 hours to live: An Oklahoma hospital's rush to find an ICU bed for a covid patient
Oklahoma-TCU: Our Picks
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL