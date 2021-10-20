Fry earns apprentice of the year award
Fry earns apprentice of the year award
By Lori Long Links Creative Alliance - KPCNews
10/20/21
Corey Fry, an apprentice lineman with Auburn Electric, was recently awarded the Bryan Osban Apprentice of the Year Award by the Indiana Municipal Electric Association (IMEA).
