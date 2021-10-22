Gene Simmons of Kiss happy to shed 'empty' Vegas mansion
Gene Simmons of Kiss happy to shed 'empty' Vegas mansion
John Katsilometes - Las Vegas Review-Journal
10/22/21
Gene Simmons bought his mansion in Henderson’s ritzy Ascaya community five months ago. As the Kiss residency approaches at Zappos Theater in December, he’s ready to sell.
Read Full Story on reviewjournal.com
