Get your garlic on: A primer on planting, growing and harvesting
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Dawers remembers Bobby Zarem, a first-class connector and cheerleader for Savannah
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
California ports aren't the only ones facing record backlogs of cargo ships — 3 other US ports have hit historic highs
Savannah has had a rich German influence since its founding days
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Wetter weather moves in for the work week
Savannahians take part in nationwide marches for reproductive rights
Savannah, Georgia Food Tour
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Whitley notches first win as interim head coach as Georgia Southern tops Arkansas State
Savannah Area High School Sports: This Week In Preps
Wetter weather moves in for the work week
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Savannah Area High School Sports: This Week In Preps
White scores 3 TDs, No. 2 Georgia dominates No. 8 Hogs 37-0
SAFE Shelter honors victims of domestic violence with annual candlelight vigil
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Get your garlic on: A primer on planting, growing and harvesting
Kym Pokorny - Statesman Journal
10/1/21
Join the Community
shares
September through November is the best time to plant garlic. Here are some tips on growing and storing your own bulbs.
Read Full Story on statesmanjournal.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Tips for Beating Flu Season
PSA: Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp Are All Down in Major Outage
Take Our Poll: Will You Be Trick-or-Treating This Year?
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL