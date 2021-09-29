Gladys K. Owens
Gladys K. Owens
Peggy Heuer - KFGO
9/29/21
Gladys Owens, age 97, passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, in Ecmen Evergreens of Fargo, Fargo, ND. Gladys Kathleen Sminesvik was born February 29, 2021, to Ole and Rachel (Muri) Sminesvik, in Harlow,
Read Full Story on kfgo.com
