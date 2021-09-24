GOP-led review of Arizona ballots reaffirms Biden's win
GOP-led review of Arizona ballots reaffirms Biden's win
ABC News - ABC on MSN.com
9/24/21
The results of a partisan-led review of Maricopa County's ballots found no substantial change in official election results.
Read Full Story on abcnews.go.com
