Gov. Abbott orders 'no entity in Texas' can mandate COVID-19 vaccines for employees
Gov. Abbott orders 'no entity in Texas' can mandate COVID-19 vaccines for employees
Jaclyn Ramkissoon - KXAN
10/11/21
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Monday stopping any entity in the state from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations of their employees or consumers.
