Gov. Gavin Newsom affirms California will be just fine without lucrative Tesla
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Buckle up: Cougars hosting Spartans Friday night
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Sticky situation: Navy engineer accused of trying to pass intel in peanut butter sandwich
Mask mandate to remain in place at Berkeley County schools
Violent crimes on the rise, tracing guns critical to the investigation
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
FBI arrests engineer for flogging nuclear warship data hidden in peanut butter sandwich
The engineer and his wife were arrested on charges of selling submarine secrets
US Nuclear Engineer, Wife Charged Over Sale of Naval Secrets for Crypto
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
DHHR reports there are currently 11,629 active COVID-19 cases statewide
Hannah Geffert appointed to fill John Unger’s vacant State Senate seat
Cornerstone Building Brands to Host Manufacturing Day Events in Six Communities
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Gov. Gavin Newsom affirms California will be just fine without lucrative Tesla
Melissa Culross - KCBS Radio San Francisco on MSN.com
10/10/21
Join the Community
shares
Gov. Gavin Newsom has weighed in on Elon Musk’s announcement that Tesla is moving to Austin, Texas, saying that California will be just fine.
Read Full Story on audacy.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
California still won't make coronavirus workplace outbreaks public
California Mom Arrested for Using 4.9M Police Shooting Settlement from Son's Death to Purchase Guns for Other Son's Gang
California oil spill: Closed beaches set to reopen after testing finds water free of toxins
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL