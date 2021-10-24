Grandfather of one of the four killed in Tacoma shares his heartbreak
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
U.S. hotel results for week ending 25 September
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Sheffield DB Mark Joseph is leading the state in interceptions. Why do teams still throw his way?
Straight for the basket: Disc golf course will open soon in Cherokee
‘I was not impersonating a police officer’: Man denies Hendersonville allegations
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Hendersonville dominates Brevard, clinches Mountain 7 Foothills football title
Prep football, Week 10: Hendersonville can wrap up league title with win at Brevard
When to go trick-or-treating in Middle Tennessee this year
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
The cost of Evander Kane’s latest bout of stupidity? Twenty-one games
Flat Rock Village Council - District 2: Susan Gregory
Roundup: CHS rolls; Kenwood sets record in Week 10 of TSSAA high school football action
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
The cost of Evander Kane’s latest bout of stupidity? Twenty-one games
Fletcher Town Council, District 1: Sheila Franklin
When to go trick-or-treating in Middle Tennessee this year
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Grandfather of one of the four killed in Tacoma shares his heartbreak
AJ Janavel - Q13 FOX News
10/24/21
Join the Community
shares
The grandfather of one of the four victims of the fatal shooting in Tacoma spoke to FOX 13 News about the heartbreak of finding out his family member had been killed.
Read Full Story on q13fox.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Women of the Year: Vanessa Waldref working to make sure her appointment as female U.S. attorney won't be last
Another "bomb cyclone" is about to soak the West Coast
Washington State battles but falls short in 21-19 loss to BYU in first game since firing of coach Nick Rolovich
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL