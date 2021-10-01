Hageman Called Cheney a "Courageous Constitutional Conservative" in 2016
Hageman Called Cheney a "Courageous Constitutional Conservative" in 2016
Annaliese Wiederspahn - Cowboy State Daily
10/1/21
Harriet Hageman lavished praise on Liz Cheney calling her a "proven, courageous, constitutional conservative."
Read Full Story on cowboystatedaily.com
