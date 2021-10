Hat tricks, shutouts and winning goals: Vote for the Player of the Week for Sept. 20-26.

In three games, including a pair of wins for Wareham, King scored a combined six goals and handed out an assist. The senior scored off a pass from senior Angel Orozco with 20:02 left in the first half to power the Whalers to a 1-0 win over rival GNB Voc-Tech.