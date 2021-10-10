Hawaii earthquake: 6.2-magnitude quake strikes south of Big Isle
Hawaii earthquake: 6.2-magnitude quake strikes south of Big Isle
Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk - WOKV
10/10/21
The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed that a 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck south of Hawaii Island on Sunday, but no tsunami threat was detected.
